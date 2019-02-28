Mice given ‘night vision’ by injecting nanoparticles into their eyes

Mice given ‘night vision’ by injecting nanoparticles into their eyesNewscientist - 2 hours ago
Thanks to nanotechnology mice can now see in infrared light – and they can read and respond to infrared cues in their environment
Scientists Injected Nanoparticles Into Mice's Eyes to Give Them Infrared VisionDiscover Magazine - 2 hours ago
It's easy to forget it, but much of the world is invisible to us. I don't mean that in the sense of things being really tiny, or in any metaphorical way. No, most of the world is literally invisible. That's ...
Nanoparticles Let Mice See Near Infrared LightThe Scientist - 3 hours ago
Researchers injected the retinas of mice with nanoparticles that bound to photoreceptors and converted near-infrared light to green light that the animals could see.
Nanotechnology makes it possible for mice to see in infraredPhys.org - 3 hours ago
Mice with vision enhanced by nanotechnology were able to see infrared light as well as visible light, reports a study published February 28 in the journal Cell. A single injection of nanoparticles ...
Scientists give mice infrared vision (and humans could be next)ZME Science - 17 minutes ago
That moment when science fiction meets reality.
‘Predator particles’ give mice infrared visionChemistry World - 2 hours ago
Upconversion nanoparticles that bind to rods and cones shift invisible light to look green
People could one day get an injection to see in the DARKDaily Mail - 3 hours ago
A research team from the University of Science and Technology claims the new technique has military and security applications - particularly for personnel working in dark environments.
UMMS scientists develop technology to give night vision to mammalsEurekalert - 47 minutes ago
A new study in the journal Cell describes how UMass Medical School biochemist Gang Han, PhD, and colleagues developed technology to give night vision to mammals with a simple injection that ...