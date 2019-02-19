Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

New clues emerge in the hunt for Planet Nine

Gizmag - 7 hours ago

Ever since we kicked Pluto out of the planet club in 2006, the solar system has been known to house eight planets. But in the last few years there's been talk of that tally rising back ...

More support for Planet Nine

Phys.org - 19 hours ago

Corresponding with the three-year anniversary of their announcement hypothesizing the existence of a ninth planet in the solar system, Caltech's Mike Brown and Konstantin Batygin are publishing ...

More support for Planet Nine, Eurekalert - 20 hours ago

The solar system's hidden Planet X may finally be spotted soon - CNET

CNET - 9 hours ago

A new paper suggests the hidden world known as Planet X is closer to being seen than previously thought.

Astronomers Optimistic About Planet Nine's Existence

SpaceDaily - 5 hours ago

Arbor MI (SPX) Feb 28, 2019 Seeing is believing, but when it comes to Planet Nine, complex calculations of space objects' behavior, careful observation of orbital anomalies, and watchful ...

New arguments in favor of a ninth planet in our solar system

ScienceDaily - 19 hours ago

Mike Brown and Konstantin Batygin offer further clues about Planet Nine.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer