Boeing's unmanned fighter jet is the future of air combat

Boeing's unmanned fighter jet is the future of air combatTechspot - 6 hours ago
Boeing on Wednesday revealed its latest aerial platform, the Boeing Airpower Teaming System. The jet-like aircraft was designed to fly solo, unmanned missions or alongside existing military ...
Boeing’s autonomous fighter jet could arrive next yearEngadget - 9 hours ago
Boeing has unveiled an autonomous fighter jet which is expected to take to the skies in 2020. The aircraft is designed to fly alongside crewed jets during combat, performing early warning ...
Boeing's 'loyal wingman' drone can fly alongside piloted aircraft - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 18 hours ago
The unpiloted Airpower Teaming System can fly more than 2,000 nautical miles at a stretch as part of military operations.
Boeing’s ‘Wingman’ drone buddies up with pilot-flown jetsTechCrunch - 21 hours ago
It's already tomorrow in Australia, seemingly in more ways than one. It's the 27th already, yes, but they're also working in putting together AI-flown companion jets for their fighters. Why ...