Scientists turn carbon dioxide into coal at room temperature

Breakthrough could revolutionise carbon capture and storage. Nick Carne reports.

Researchers have used liquid metals to turn carbon dioxide back into solid coal, in a world-first breakthrough that could transform our approach to carbon capture and storage.

The research team, led by RMIT University in Australia, developed the technique which they say offers an 'alternative pathway' for safely removing the greenhouse gas from our atmosphere.

