Neanderthals walked upright just like the humans of todayPhys.org - 13 hours ago
Neanderthals are often depicted as having straight spines and poor posture. However, these prehistoric humans were more similar to us than many assume. University of Zurich researchers have ...Neanderthals walked upright just like the humans of today, ScienceDaily - Mon 25 Feb 19
Ape-like or human? Disagreement erupts over Neanderthal postureCosmos Magazine - Mon 25 Feb 19
Recent studies are attempts to render Neanderthals 'less human', researchers say. Dyani Lewis reports.
Neanderthals did NOT have hunched backs: New study shows their posture was much like modern humans'Daily Mail - Mon 25 Feb 19
A new re-analysis of the La Chapelle-aux-Saints Neanderthal adds support to the interpretation that their anatomy was much like that of modern humans’. Researchers hope to put debate to rest.