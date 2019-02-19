Viewpoint: Shooting Ahead with Wakefield Acceleration APS Physics - 9 hours ago Author(s): Florian GrünerA method for accelerating particles, called wakefield acceleration, has notched up its output energy, bringing it closer to its goal of shrinking the size of accelerator ...

Laser 'drill' sets a new world record in laser-driven electron acceleration Phys.org - 11 hours ago Combining a first laser pulse to heat up and "drill" through a plasma, and another to accelerate electrons to incredibly high energies in just tens of centimeters, scientists have nearly doubled ...