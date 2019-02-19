Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Machines whisper our secrets: Spies can learn what a machine is making from the sounds it makes

TechXplore - 12 hours ago

Lab instruments are important tools throughout research and health care. But what if those instruments are leaking valuable information?

Scientists eavesdrop on DNA synthesizer to steal genetic blueprint

Phys.org - 12 hours ago

During the DNA synthesis process in a laboratory, recordings can be made of the subtle, telltale noises made by synthesis machines. And those captured sounds can be used to reverse-engineer ...

Machines whisper our secrets

ScienceDaily - 11 hours ago

Scientists showed they could reconstruct what a researcher was doing by recording the sounds of the lab instrument used. The method accurately detects what type of DNA a DNA synthesizer is making. ...

