Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Flaws in 4G and 5G networks lets anyone listen in on calls, fake texts and track your location

Daily Mail - 6 hours ago

The Torpedo, Piercer and IMSI-Cracking vulnerabilities affect devices on all four major U.S. carriers and impact both 4G and next-generation 5G networks, researchers say.

Flaws in 4G and 5G can lead to spying on location and calls, researchers find

The Verge - 8 hours ago

A group of security researchers has revealed that newly discovered flaws in networks could let hackers eavesdrop on calls or track a phone owner’s location. Worse, the problems ...

Security flaws in 4G and 5G allow snooping on phone users

Engadget - 21 hours ago

Security researchers are already poking holes in 5G mere months into its existence. They&#039;ve discovered three flaws in 4G and 5G that could be used to intercept phone calls and ...

New flaws in 4G, 5G allow attackers to intercept calls and track phone locations

TechCrunch - Sun 24 Feb 19

A group of academics have found three new security flaws in 4G and 5G, which they say can be used to intercept phone calls and track the locations of cell phone users. The findings are said ...

Security flaws in 4G and 5G revealed

Techradar - 8 hours ago

Academic researchers have discovered new security flaws in 4G and 5G that can be carried out with just $200 worth of radio equipment.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer