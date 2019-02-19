Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
A New Species of Tiny Tyrannosaur Helps Explain the Rise of T. rex

Discover Magazine - 4 hours ago

Scientists have discovered a new species of tiny tyrannosaur that lived some 95 million years ago in what’s now Utah. The find helps fill a frustrating gap in the fossil record at a critical ...

Tiny T-Rex ancestor was smaller than you

Gizmag - 13 hours ago

When you think of tyrannosaurs, the first thing that probably comes to mind is the terrifying, giant predator from the Jurassic Park movies – but even the biggest names have to start ...

Tiny T.rex ancestor throws light on predator evolution

Cosmos Magazine - 14 hours ago

US discovery adds important piece to evolutionary puzzle. Andrew Masterson reports.

A deer-sized ancestor shows how fast tyrannosaurs became giants

ScienceNews - 14 hours ago

A newly found dinosaur called Moros intrepidus fills a hole in the evolutionary history of tyrannosaurs, helping narrow when the group sized up.

Teeny T. rex relative discovered in US

BBC News - 14 hours ago

A newly discovered relative of T. rex stood just a metre or more tall at the hip, a study suggests.

New species of tiny tyrannosaur foreshadows rise of T. rex

Phys.org - 14 hours ago

A newly discovered, diminutive—by T. rex standards—relative of the tyrant king of dinosaurs reveals crucial new information about when and how T. rex came to rule the North American roost.

New species of tiny tyrannosaur foreshadows rise of T. rex, ScienceDaily - 12 hours ago
New species of tiny tyrannosaur foreshadows rise of T. rex, Eurekalert - 13 hours ago

Modest dinosaur dubbed 'harbinger of doom' set stage for T. rex

Reuters - 7 hours ago

No one would ever look at the huge and ferocious Tyrannosaurus rex as an underdog. But its newly discovered evolutionary great uncle certainly was.

Mighty T. Rex Began As Cute, Deer-Size Dino

Livescience - 8 hours ago

Apex predator T. rex had very humble beginnings.

4-foot-tall T. rex cousin discovered, was a 'harbinger of doom'

FOXNews - 9 hours ago

The Tyrannosaurus rex may be among the most well-known and terrifying dinosaurs to walk the Earth, but a newly discovered tiny cousin was likely just as scary.

Tiny T-Rex relative is dubbed the 'harbinger of doom'

Daily Mail - 13 hours ago

It was found in Utah and has been named Moros intrepidus, which translates to 'harbinger of doom', in recognition of its role in creating the T-Rex, which evolved about 14 million years later.

