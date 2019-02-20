Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Neptune's newest, tiniest moon likely piece of bigger one

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

Neptune's newest and tiniest moon is probably an ancient piece of a much larger moon orbiting unusually close.

Neptune’s smallest moon keeps getting smashed up and resurrected again

Newscientist - 4 hours ago

A tiny moon of Neptune called Hippocamp, first spotted in 2013, has probably been smashed up and reassembled around nine times in the last 4 billion years

Meet Neptune's New Moon, Hippocamp

Discover Magazine - 4 hours ago

Neptune has a new moon, and it's also the gas giant's smallest to date — only a little over 20 miles across. The brand new satellite is called Hippocamp. Astronomers led by Mark Showalter ...

Meet Neptune's new moon, Hippocamp, Astronomy.com - 4 hours ago

New moon found in our solar system: Scientists unveil 'Hippocamp' floating around Neptune

The Independent - 4 hours ago

Object had been hiding in plain sight

Researchers develop a technique that spots tiny moon orbiting Neptune

Ars Technica - 20 minutes ago

Technique transforms every image from a Hubble orbit into same frame of reference.

Meet Hippocamp, the solar system's newest moon - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 4 hours ago

Astronomers spot a neighbor of Neptune that was missed till now.

Neptune’s newly discovered moon may be the survivor of an ancient collision

The Verge - 4 hours ago

A newly discovered small moon of Neptune is coming into clearer focus as astronomers have now pinpointed this tiny rock’s orbit and where it might have come from. The moon’s ...

Astronomers discover Neptune’s Hippocamp

ZME Science - 4 hours ago

It's only 34 km across.

Neptune's new moon Hippocamp is so tiny that it wasn't detected in 1989 during flyby, scientists report

USA today - 4 hours ago

A new moon has been discovered orbiting Neptune, joining the other 13 we&apos;d already known&nbsp;about. It&apos;s so small that it wasn&apos;t detected in 1989 during the Voyager 2 flyby of ...

