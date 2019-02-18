Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Physicists Finally Discover Why Grapes Ignite in the Microwave

Discover Magazine - 2 hours ago

Consider the humble grape. Small, spheroid, with pleasantly taut skin, leaving a burst of sweetness on the tongue. Hardly a fruit you'd need to defend yourself against. Put a gently touching ...

Grapes in a microwave generate a fiery plasma and now we know why

Newscientist - 7 hours ago

For years people have been uploading videos of the blazing eruption caused by microwaving sliced grapes – but the explanations were all wrong

Why grapes create plasma in a microwave: Scientists discover they trap electromagnetic radiation

Daily Mail - 3 hours ago

The scientists discovered that by simply putting two grapes close to one another, they're the right size and shape to trap microwaves, create a 'hotspot' and generate plasma.

The wrath of grapes: A tale of 12 dead microwaves and plasma-spewing grapes

Ars Technica - 6 hours ago

Trent University researchers found that the effect is due to "hot spot."

Why a Grape Turns Into a Fireball in a Microwave

Wired Science - 7 hours ago

Nuking a grape produces sparks of plasma, as plenty of YouTube videos document. Now physicists think they can explain how that energy builds up.

