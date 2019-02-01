Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Diversity on land is not higher today than in the past, study shows

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

The rich levels of biodiversity on land seen across the globe today are not a recent phenomenon: diversity on land has been similar for at least the last 60 million years, since soon after the ...

