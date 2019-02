Phys.org - 7 hours ago

Australia has the highest rate of mammal extinction in the world. Resettlement of indigenous communities resulted in the spread of invasive species, the absence of human-set fires, and a general ...

Indigenous hunters have positive impacts on food webs in desert Australia, ScienceDaily - 19 hours ago

Indigenous hunters have positive impacts on food webs in desert Australia, Eurekalert - 20 hours ago