Smugglers are profiting from our failure to define endangered species

There are calls to improve a treaty on the international trade in endangered species – but there is no standard way to define species, says Stephen Garnett

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

From parrots to lizards, hundreds of animal species could be at risk of extinction because of a policy process that responds slowly to scientific knowledge, according to a new study in Science.

Delays in banning wildlife trade put hundreds of species at risk, ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago