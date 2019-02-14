An AI tool auto-generates fake news, bogus tweets, and plenty of gibberish

An AI tool auto-generates fake news, bogus tweets, and plenty of gibberishMIT Technology Review - 23 hours ago
Fed with billions of words, this algorithm dreams up convincing articles and shows how AI could power disinformation campaigns.
Artificial intelligence is growing at a rapid rate. Breakthroughs and creative uses seem to make headlines weekly. Applications have been developed to do everything from legal analysis of contracts ...
OpenAI offers only a peek behind the curtain, saying it's worried about bad actors creating "deceptive, biased, or abusive language at scale."
AI is getting better and better at writing convincing material, and that's leading its creators to wonder whether they should release the technology in the first place. Elon Musk's ...
A research group backed by Silicon Valley heavyweights on Thursday released a paper showing that technology that can generate realistic news stories from little more than a headline suggestion ...
A step forward in AI text-generation that also spells trouble Continue reading…
The Elon Musk-backed nonprofit company OpenAI declines to release research publicly for fear of misuseThe creators of a revolutionary AI system that can write news stories and works of fiction ...
OpenAI aims to pave the way for artificial general intelligence, but says its new system has too much potential for misuse.