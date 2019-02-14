An AI tool auto-generates fake news, bogus tweets, and plenty of gibberish MIT Technology Review - 23 hours ago Fed with billions of words, this algorithm dreams up convincing articles and shows how AI could power disinformation campaigns.

OpenAI has a text-generation tool that can write convincing fake news Techspot - 5 hours ago Artificial intelligence is growing at a rapid rate. Breakthroughs and creative uses seem to make headlines weekly. Applications have been developed to do everything from legal analysis of contracts ...

Musk-backed AI group: Our text generator is so good it's scary - CNET CNET - 17 hours ago OpenAI offers only a peek behind the curtain, saying it's worried about bad actors creating "deceptive, biased, or abusive language at scale."

AI can write disturbingly believable fake news Engadget - 21 hours ago AI is getting better and better at writing convincing material, and that's leading its creators to wonder whether they should release the technology in the first place. Elon Musk's ...

Computers could write full - and wrong - news stories - researchers Reuters Technology - 23 hours ago A research group backed by Silicon Valley heavyweights on Thursday released a paper showing that technology that can generate realistic news stories from little more than a headline suggestion ...

OpenAI’s new multitalented AI writes, translates, and slanders The Verge - 23 hours ago A step forward in AI text-generation that also spells trouble Continue reading…

New AI fake text generator may be too dangerous to release, say creators Guardian.co.uk - 23 hours ago The Elon Musk-backed nonprofit company OpenAI declines to release research publicly for fear of misuseThe creators of a revolutionary AI system that can write news stories and works of fiction ...