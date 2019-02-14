Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

An AI tool auto-generates fake news, bogus tweets, and plenty of gibberish

MIT Technology Review - 23 hours ago

Fed with billions of words, this algorithm dreams up convincing articles and shows how AI could power disinformation campaigns.

OpenAI has a text-generation tool that can write convincing fake news

Techspot - 5 hours ago

Artificial intelligence is growing at a rapid rate. Breakthroughs and creative uses seem to make headlines weekly. Applications have been developed to do everything from legal analysis of contracts ...

Musk-backed AI group: Our text generator is so good it's scary - CNET

CNET - 17 hours ago

OpenAI offers only a peek behind the curtain, saying it's worried about bad actors creating "deceptive, biased, or abusive language at scale."

AI can write disturbingly believable fake news

Engadget - 21 hours ago

AI is getting better and better at writing convincing material, and that&#039;s leading its creators to wonder whether they should release the technology in the first place. Elon Musk&#039;s ...

Computers could write full - and wrong - news stories - researchers

Reuters Technology - 23 hours ago

A research group backed by Silicon Valley heavyweights on Thursday released a paper showing that technology that can generate realistic news stories from little more than a headline suggestion ...

OpenAI’s new multitalented AI writes, translates, and slanders

The Verge - 23 hours ago

A step forward in AI text-generation that also spells trouble Continue reading&hellip;

New AI fake text generator may be too dangerous to release, say creators

Guardian.co.uk - 23 hours ago

The Elon Musk-backed nonprofit company OpenAI declines to release research publicly for fear of misuseThe creators of a revolutionary AI system that can write news stories and works of fiction ...

AI news-writing system deemed too dangerous to release

Techradar - 5 hours ago

OpenAI aims to pave the way for artificial general intelligence, but says its new system has too much potential for misuse.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer