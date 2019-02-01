A Fresco of Narcissus Has Been Discovered Among the Ruins of Pompeii

A Fresco of Narcissus Has Been Discovered Among the Ruins of PompeiiTIME - 5 hours ago
The exquisite artwork was relatively well-preserved
Archaeologists have discovered a fresco in an ancient Pompeii residence that portrays the mythological hunter Narcissus, who fell in love with his own reflection.
Excavations in a lavishly decorated house in ancient Pompeii have yielded a Valentine's Day-worthy discovery: a fresco of Narcissus, the mythical hunter who fell in love with his own reflection.
MILAN (AP) — Archaeologists have discovered a fresco in an ancient Pompeii residence that portrays the mythological hunter Narcissus, who fell in love with his own reflection.