A Fresco of Narcissus Has Been Discovered Among the Ruins of Pompeii

TIME - 5 hours ago

The exquisite artwork was relatively well-preserved

Pompeii dig uncovers Narcissus fresco in ancient atrium

Phys.org - 20 hours ago

Archaeologists have discovered a fresco in an ancient Pompeii residence that portrays the mythological hunter Narcissus, who fell in love with his own reflection.

Ancient Fresco of Mythical Narcissus Found in Pompeii

Livescience - 15 hours ago

Excavations in a lavishly decorated house in ancient Pompeii have yielded a Valentine's Day-worthy discovery: a fresco of Narcissus, the mythical hunter who fell in love with his own reflection.

Pompeii digs uncovers mythical hunter in long-lost fresco

FOXNews - 20 hours ago

