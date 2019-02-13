Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Black panther: Rare animal caught on camera in Kenya

BBC News - 7 hours ago

It's thought to be the first time the rare animal has been photographed in Africa in a century.

Wild black leopard photographed in Africa for first time in 100 years

Newscientist - 8 hours ago

Black leopards are very hard to spot in the wild. A photograph by Will Burrard-Lucas may be the first of the cat in Africa for 100 years

Rare black leopard spotted in Africa for first time in century: 'It's such a mythical thing'

FOXNews - 6 hours ago

An ultra-rare black leopard — with a silky-looking, shiny coat — was spotted in Africa for the first time in roughly 100 years, and the wildlife photographer who captured the elusive big ...

Rare black panther photographed in Kenya

UPI - 38 minutes ago

Biologists have documented a black panther stalking the forests of Kenya -- a rarity.

