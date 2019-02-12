IBM says AI debate loss is still a win TechXplore - Tue 12 Feb 19 IBM conceded Tuesday its artificial intelligence-powered Project Debater lost a competition to a human debate champion but said the experience was an important milestone in efforts to get computers ...

Human debate champion defeats IBM's smartest EVER AI-powered machine Daily Mail - Tue 12 Feb 19 London's Harish Natarajan, 31, defeated IBM's Miss Debater in a discussion over subsidising pre-schooling in front of 700 people in a San Francisco lecture theatre.

