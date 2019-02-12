Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Fossilized Tubes Point to Super-Ancient Mobile Organisms

The Scientist - Tue 12 Feb 19

If the structures identified in a 2.1-billion-year-old rock are really signs of burrowing organisms, it would push back the earliest known mobile organisms by 1.5 billion years.

Controversial fossils suggest life began to move 2.1 billion years ago

Newscientist - Mon 11 Feb 19

Most biologists think lifeforms evolved the ability to move around about 600 million years ago – tiny burrows in 2.1-billion-year-old rocks challenge the idea

Discovery of the oldest evidence of mobility on Earth

Phys.org - Mon 11 Feb 19

An international multi-disciplinary team coordinated by Abderrazak El Albani at the Institut de chimie des milieux et matériaux de Poitiers (CNRS/Université de Poitiers) has uncovered the ...

Discovery of the oldest evidence of mobility on Earth, ScienceDaily - Tue 12 Feb 19

2.1-billion-year-old fossil may be evidence of earliest moving life-form

FOXNews - 10 hours ago

About 2.1 billion years ago, a blob-like creature inched along on an early Earth.

This 2.1-Billion-Year-Old Fossil May Be Evidence of Earliest Moving Life-Form

Livescience - Tue 12 Feb 19

About 2.1 billion years ago, a blob-like creature inched along on an early Earth. As the organism moved, it carved out tunnels, which may be the earliest evidence of a moving critter on the ...

The first creature able to MOVE!

Daily Mail - Mon 11 Feb 19

The world's first ever moving lifeform has been discovered in Gabon and dates back to around 2.1 billion years ago.

Earth's earliest mobile organisms lived 2.1 billion years ago

Reuters Science - Mon 11 Feb 19

Scientists have discovered in 2.1-billion-year-old black shale from a quarry in Gabon the earliest evidence of a revolutionary development in the history of life on Earth, the ability of organisms ...

Oldest mobility: microscopic creature moved around 2 billion years ago

ZME Science - Mon 11 Feb 19

These creatures were really ahead of their time.

2 billion-year-old fossil provides earliest evidence of mobility

UPI - Tue 12 Feb 19

New fossil evidence recovered from Gabon suggests organisms were mobile as early as 2.1 billion years ago.

Ancient fossilized tracks suggest multicellular life far older than previously thought

Eurekalert - 3 hours ago

Newly discovered fossilized tracks suggest multicellular life could be 1.5 billion years older than previously thought, according to a new study by an international team of researchers including ...

