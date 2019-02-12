Fossilized Tubes Point to Super-Ancient Mobile Organisms

Fossilized Tubes Point to Super-Ancient Mobile OrganismsThe Scientist - Tue 12 Feb 19
If the structures identified in a 2.1-billion-year-old rock are really signs of burrowing organisms, it would push back the earliest known mobile organisms by 1.5 billion years.
Most biologists think lifeforms evolved the ability to move around about 600 million years ago – tiny burrows in 2.1-billion-year-old rocks challenge the idea
About 2.1 billion years ago, a blob-like creature inched along on an early Earth. As the organism moved, it carved out tunnels, which may be the earliest evidence of a moving critter on the ...
Scientists have discovered in 2.1-billion-year-old black shale from a quarry in Gabon the earliest evidence of a revolutionary development in the history of life on Earth, the ability of organisms ...
New fossil evidence recovered from Gabon suggests organisms were mobile as early as 2.1 billion years ago.
