Stonehenge mystery solved? Prehistoric French may have inspired it and other European megaliths Phys.org - Tue 12 Feb 19 Although Stonehenge may be the most famous of Europe's megaliths, it's far from the only one: There are about 35,000 of these mysterious stone structures throughout the continent.

Sailors spread the ancient fashion for monuments like Stonehenge Newscientist - Mon 11 Feb 19 Building ancient stone monuments, like Stonehenge, is a tradition that appears to have started in France and was then spread by Stone Age sailors

The spread of Europe’s giant stone monuments may trace back to one region ScienceNews - Mon 11 Feb 19 Megaliths spread across the continent due to seafarers’ influence, researcher says.

Ancient monoliths like Stonehenge may have spread from northwestern France about 7,000 years ago ZME Science - Tue 12 Feb 19 There are actually tens of thousands of Stonehenge-like structures throughout Europe.

Monolith monuments like Stonehenge appeared across Europe as SAILORS spread the fashion Daily Mail - Tue 12 Feb 19 The first monument was erected in northwest France in 4,500 BC and then the tradition, practice and popularity for similar monuments spread over the next 2,000 years.

Stonehenge mystery solved? Prehistoric sailors may have been responsible for legendary structure FOXNews - Tue 12 Feb 19 Stonehenge is perhaps the most famous rock structure in the world and the mystery surrounding its formation has stumped humanity for generations. Now, a new study suggests that it, along with ...