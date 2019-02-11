World seeing 'catastrophic collapse' of insects: study

World seeing 'catastrophic collapse' of insects: studyPhys.org - Mon 11 Feb 19
Nearly half of all insect species worldwide are in rapid decline and a third could disappear altogether, according to a study warning of dire consequences for crop pollination and natural food ...
Global insect decline may see 'plague of pests'BBC News - Mon 11 Feb 19
Houseflies and cockroaches will thrive as bees, butterflies and beetles decline, says a new analysis.
Huge global extinction risk for insects could be worse than we thoughtNewscientist - Mon 11 Feb 19
40 per cent of insects worldwide are in danger of going extinct, but almost all long-term data on insects is from Europe and North America. The global picture could be even worse
Scientists Warn That Some Insects Could Be Extinct Within 100 YearsGeek.com - Mon 11 Feb 19
Some insect populations could be extinct within a century, according to research published by a group of international scientists. Their findings, which were published this week in the Biological ...
Insects could be extinct within a century, scientists sayEngadget - Mon 11 Feb 19
Insects are dying so rapidly, they could disappear within 100 years, according to the first global scientific review on their decline. A third of species are endangered and more than ...
The world is running out of insects — because of us — and it will lead to a “catastrophic collapse”ZME Science - Mon 11 Feb 19
They may be creepy crawlies, but we need them.
Rapidly declining insect populations spell catastrophe 'for 'the survival of mankind,' scientists warnFOXNews - Mon 11 Feb 19
A decline in insect populations happening across the planet has Earth’s ecosystems and humankind facing catastrophic consequences.
Scientists warn insects could be extinct 'within a century'Daily Mail - Mon 11 Feb 19
Insects could become extinct in 100 years, warn scientists. They are dying out eight times faster than mammals, birds and reptiles, with more than 40 per cent of species declining.