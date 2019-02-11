World seeing 'catastrophic collapse' of insects: study Phys.org - Mon 11 Feb 19 Nearly half of all insect species worldwide are in rapid decline and a third could disappear altogether, according to a study warning of dire consequences for crop pollination and natural food ...

Global insect decline may see 'plague of pests' BBC News - Mon 11 Feb 19 Houseflies and cockroaches will thrive as bees, butterflies and beetles decline, says a new analysis.

Huge global extinction risk for insects could be worse than we thought Newscientist - Mon 11 Feb 19 40 per cent of insects worldwide are in danger of going extinct, but almost all long-term data on insects is from Europe and North America. The global picture could be even worse

Scientists Warn That Some Insects Could Be Extinct Within 100 Years Geek.com - Mon 11 Feb 19 Some insect populations could be extinct within a century, according to research published by a group of international scientists. Their findings, which were published this week in the Biological ...

Insects could be extinct within a century, scientists say Engadget - Mon 11 Feb 19 Insects are dying so rapidly, they could disappear within 100 years, according to the first global scientific review on their decline. A third of species are endangered and more than ...

The world is running out of insects — because of us — and it will lead to a “catastrophic collapse” ZME Science - Mon 11 Feb 19 They may be creepy crawlies, but we need them.

Rapidly declining insect populations spell catastrophe 'for 'the survival of mankind,' scientists warn FOXNews - Mon 11 Feb 19 A decline in insect populations happening across the planet has Earth’s ecosystems and humankind facing catastrophic consequences.