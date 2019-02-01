Russian Arctic archipelago sounds alarm over aggressive polar bears

Russian Arctic archipelago sounds alarm over aggressive polar bearsPhys.org - 13 hours ago
A Russian Arctic archipelago on Saturday declared an emergency situation over an "invasion" of dozens of aggressive polar bears that have entered homes and public buildings.
More than 50 polar bears invade Russian village, sparking government to declare state of emergencyFOXNews - 6 hours ago
A polar bear invasion is terrorizing Russians on a remote Arctic island with more than 50 beasts besieging one town.