Nasa's New Horizons: 'Space snowman' appears squashed

Nasa's New Horizons: 'Space snowman' appears squashedBBC News - 11 hours ago
At first the distant icy object Ultima Thule looked like a snowman. Now it's a "gingerbread man".
New Horizons' evocative farewell glance at Ultima ThulePhys.org - Sat 9 Feb 19
An evocative new image sequence from NASA's New Horizons spacecraft offers a departing view of the Kuiper Belt object (KBO) nicknamed Ultima Thule—the target of its New Year's 2019 flyby and ...
New pictures from NASA’s New Horizons show a pancaked peanutThe Verge - 17 hours ago
At first glance, the mysterious space rock that NASA’s New Horizons zoomed by on New Year’s day looked like a lumpy snowman, or maybe a misshapen space peanut. Now, a new set ...
New Horizons' faraway target is 'pretty pancake-like,' scientists discoverDaily Mail - Fri 8 Feb 19
A new image sequence from the spacecraft’s departing view of MU69 shows it isn’t actually made up of spheroidal segments, as first thought – instead, its two lobes are flat like pancakes.
New images of the distant Ultima Thule object have surprised scientistsArs Technica - Fri 8 Feb 19
"The new images are creating scientific puzzles."