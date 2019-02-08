Tiger killed by new mate at London Zoo

Tiger killed by new mate at London ZooBBC News - Fri 8 Feb 19
Ten-year-old female Sumatran tiger Melati had been one of London Zoo's long-term residents.
Rare Sumatran Tiger Killed by Potential Mate During First Meeting at ZooGeek.com - 7 hours ago
A rare Sumatran tigress kept at a London zoo was killed on Friday by its potential mate, moments after being introduced. Keepers at Zoological Society of London (ZSL) had hoped to find a […] The ...
Endangered tiger killed by potential mate in zoo tragedy - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 20 hours ago
The ZSL London Zoo is in mourning over the loss of a 10-year-old Sumatran tiger named Melati.
Rare tiger kills prospective mate in London at first meetingL.A. Times - Fri 8 Feb 19
For 10 days, the London Zoo kept its newly arrived male Sumatran tiger Asim in a separate enclosure from Melati, the female tiger who was supposed to become his mate. Zoologists gave them time ...