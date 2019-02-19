Heat-sensitive fabric cools you on hot days and warms you in the cold

Heat-sensitive fabric cools you on hot days and warms you in the coldNewscientist - 3 hours ago
A temperature sensitive fabric adjusts to how hot, cold or sweaty the wearer is to help them reach the perfect temperature
The material responds to the body’s heat and wetness to help keep us at a comfortable temperature at all times.
Despite decades of innovation in fabrics with high-tech thermal properties that keep marathon runners cool or alpine hikers warm, there has never been a material that changes its insulating properties based on conditions.
Experts from the University of Maryland took wool which is already available and used in performance sportswear as their starting point for the new clothing item.
A textiles knit with carbon nanotube–coated fibers trap or dissipate heat according to how hot and sweaty the wearer is