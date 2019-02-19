52-million-year-old bird holds clues to perching evolution

52-million-year-old bird holds clues to perching evolutionCosmos Magazine - 6 hours ago
Very early passerine adds to sparse fossil record. Nick Carne reports.
Earliest known seed-eating perching bird discovered in Fossil Lake, WyomingPhys.org - 6 hours ago
Most of the birds you've ever seen—sparrows, finches, robins, crows—have one crucial thing in common: they're all what scientists refer to as perching birds, or "passerines." The passerines ...Earliest known seed-eating perching bird discovered in Fossil Lake, Wyoming, ScienceDaily - 5 hours ago
Ancestor to modern day sparrows and finches flew around Earth 52 million years agoDaily Mail - 5 hours ago
Scientists at The Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago discovered that an ancestor to the modern day crow, finch and robin was alive 52 million years ago but was 'extremely rare'.