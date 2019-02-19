Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

52-million-year-old bird holds clues to perching evolution

Cosmos Magazine - 6 hours ago

Very early passerine adds to sparse fossil record. Nick Carne reports.

Earliest known seed-eating perching bird discovered in Fossil Lake, Wyoming

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

Most of the birds you've ever seen—sparrows, finches, robins, crows—have one crucial thing in common: they're all what scientists refer to as perching birds, or "passerines." The passerines ...

Earliest known seed-eating perching bird discovered in Fossil Lake, Wyoming, ScienceDaily - 5 hours ago

Ancestor to modern day sparrows and finches flew around Earth 52 million years ago

Daily Mail - 5 hours ago

Scientists at The Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago discovered that an ancestor to the modern day crow, finch and robin was alive 52 million years ago but was 'extremely rare'.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer