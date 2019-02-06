Humans' meat consumption pushing Earth's biggest fauna toward extinction

Humans' meat consumption pushing Earth's biggest fauna toward extinctionPhys.org - 3 hours ago
At least 200 species of large animals are decreasing in number and more than 150 are under threat of extinction, according to new research that suggests humans' meat consumption habits are primarily ...
Humans Are Eating Most of Earth's Largest Animals to ExtinctionLivescience - 2 hours ago
Humans are hunting and eating 60 percent of Earth's largest animals into an early grave.
Human cravings for meat is pushing hundreds of Earth's biggest animals toward extinctionDaily Mail - 2 hours ago
Scientists at Oregon State University College of Forestry found at least 200 of Earth's largest creatures are decreasing dramatically and more than 150 face being killed off completely.
Humanity’s lust for meat is killing off Earth’s large animalsZME Science - 4 hours ago
Want to save endangered animals? Eat less meat, researchers say.
Meat consumption is pushing 150 large animal species toward extinctionUPI - 2 hours ago
According to a new study, meat-eating is to blame for the shrinking populations of at least 200 large animal species.