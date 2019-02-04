Earth’s North Pole Shifts About 34 Miles Per Year, Report Finds

Earth’s North Pole Shifts About 34 Miles Per Year, Report FindsTIME - 21 hours ago
The shifting magnetic pole is a problem for compasses. Airplanes and boats also rely on magnetic north usually as backup navigation
The North Pole is moving in the direction of Siberia, necessitating an update.
The magnetic field that surrounds our planet is constantly shifting. But recently, near the Arctic, it’s been so active that researchers had to release a crucial update to a computer ...
Compasses have been used for navigation long before GPS was ever even dreamed of. The magnetic north pole has always been moving, but the most recent release of the World Magnetic Model shows ...
The end of the US government shutdown is finally updating our GPS.
The Earth's magnetic north pole is constantly on the move, but it's now enough of a problem that it's having a significant effect on navigation technology. Scientists ...
Now that the government shutdown is over, federal agencies have finally released an early edition of the World Magnetic Model, almost a full year before the next one was scheduled to be released.
Scientists at NOAA have released an early update for the World Magnetic Model that powers a variety of global navigational systems.