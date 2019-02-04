Earth’s North Pole Shifts About 34 Miles Per Year, Report Finds TIME - 21 hours ago The shifting magnetic pole is a problem for compasses. Airplanes and boats also rely on magnetic north usually as backup navigation

Drift of the North Pole forces early magnetic map update Ars Technica - 3 hours ago The North Pole is moving in the direction of Siberia, necessitating an update.

The magnetic field near the Arctic is acting weird The Verge - 4 hours ago The magnetic field that surrounds our planet is constantly shifting. But recently, near the Arctic, it’s been so active that researchers had to release a crucial update to a computer ...

Magnetic north is moving quickly causing compasses to show misleading directions Techspot - 5 hours ago Compasses have been used for navigation long before GPS was ever even dreamed of. The magnetic north pole has always been moving, but the most recent release of the World Magnetic Model shows ...

Magnetic north pole finally gets a much needed update ZME Science - 6 hours ago The end of the US government shutdown is finally updating our GPS.

Earth's fast-moving magnetic north pole is messing with navigation Engadget - 17 hours ago The Earth's magnetic north pole is constantly on the move, but it's now enough of a problem that it's having a significant effect on navigation technology. Scientists ...

Earth's Magnetic North Pole Was Moving So Fast, Geophysicists Had to Update the Map Livescience - 23 hours ago Now that the government shutdown is over, federal agencies have finally released an early edition of the World Magnetic Model, almost a full year before the next one was scheduled to be released.