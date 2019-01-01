A space rock collision may explain how this exoplanet was born

A space rock collision may explain how this exoplanet was bornScienceNews - 51 minutes ago
Simulations suggest a planet roughly 2,000 light-years away formed when two space rocks collided, supporting the idea that such events are universal.
Demolition derby: Planet crashes explain different densitiesCosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago
Research sheds light on the violence of exoplanet formation. Lauren Fuge reports.
Cosmic crash between two planets created a distant 'super Earth'Daily Mail - 2 hours ago
The new discovery was made by an international team of astronomers in the Canary Islands observing a star system with four planets more than 1,600 light years away.