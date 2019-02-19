Could germs in your gut send you into depression? Phys.org - 1 hours ago Certain bacteria dwelling in the human gut might feed depression, according to a new study that adds evidence to the theory.

Specific Gut Microbes Linked With Depression: Study The Scientist - 6 hours ago The research is among the first to find the connection in humans.

People with depression are less likely to have certain gut bacteria Newscientist - 9 hours ago People who lack certain bacteria are more likely to have depression, according to the largest study yet to find a link between the microbiome and mental health

A gut feeling for mental health Medical Xpress - 9 hours ago The first population-level study on the link between gut bacteria and mental health identifies specific gut bacteria linked to depression and provides evidence that a wide range of gut bacteria ... A gut feeling for mental health, ScienceDaily - 5 hours ago



Over 100 new species of bacteria discovered in your gut ZME Science - 6 hours ago I had a gut feeling they would.