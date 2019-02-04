Warby Parker dips into AR with the launch of virtual try-on TechCrunch - 2 hours ago Warby Parker is today introducing virtual try-on to let shoppers select a pair of frames and instantly see how they look. The tech was built on Apple’s ARKit, and the feature is only available ...

Warby Parker’s new app combines AR and face mapping so you can try on virtual glasses The Verge - 3 hours ago Warby Parker has a new update out for its iPhone app that uses Apple’s Face ID and AR tech to let customers virtually try on glasses in the app before they buy them. There are ...