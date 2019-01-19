Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

Until Relatively Recently, Giant Pandas Ate Much More Than Bamboo

Discover Magazine - 4 hours ago

Pandas are picky eaters. The conservation icons live off a nearly exclusive diet of bamboo. Now, researchers have shown that ancient pandas once had a much broader palette and lived in a wider ...

You’re eating what?

Cosmos Magazine - 6 hours ago

Pandas haven’t always had a bamboo-only menu. Tanya Loos reports. 

Giant pandas may have only recently switched to eating mostly bamboo

ScienceNews - 6 hours ago

Giant pandas may have switched to an exclusive bamboo diet some 5,000 years ago, not 2 million years ago as previously thought.

Ancient pandas weren't exclusive bamboo eaters, bone evidence suggests

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

The giant pandas we know and love today live only in the understory of particular mountains in southwestern China, where they subsist on bamboo alone. In support of their tough and fibrous bamboo ...

Ancient pandas weren't exclusive bamboo eaters, bone evidence suggests, ScienceDaily - 5 hours ago

The giant panda’s unusual diet may be the result of human pressure

The Economist - 6 hours ago

Civilisation’s rise drove it into China’s bamboo forests

Pandas used to be meat-eaters!

Daily Mail - 2 hours ago

Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences believe pandas evolved into vegetarians over many years. The most likely undertook a change in habitat, where food types varied.

More than bamboo: ancient pandas had a complex, varied diet

ZME Science - 6 hours ago

Pandas sure are real animals.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer