Until Relatively Recently, Giant Pandas Ate Much More Than Bamboo

Until Relatively Recently, Giant Pandas Ate Much More Than BambooDiscover Magazine - 4 hours ago
Pandas are picky eaters. The conservation icons live off a nearly exclusive diet of bamboo. Now, researchers have shown that ancient pandas once had a much broader palette and lived in a wider ...
You’re eating what?Cosmos Magazine - 6 hours ago
Pandas haven’t always had a bamboo-only menu. Tanya Loos reports.
Giant pandas may have only recently switched to eating mostly bambooScienceNews - 6 hours ago
Giant pandas may have switched to an exclusive bamboo diet some 5,000 years ago, not 2 million years ago as previously thought.
Ancient pandas weren't exclusive bamboo eaters, bone evidence suggestsPhys.org - 6 hours ago
The giant pandas we know and love today live only in the understory of particular mountains in southwestern China, where they subsist on bamboo alone. In support of their tough and fibrous bamboo ...Ancient pandas weren't exclusive bamboo eaters, bone evidence suggests, ScienceDaily - 5 hours ago
The giant panda’s unusual diet may be the result of human pressureThe Economist - 6 hours ago
Civilisation’s rise drove it into China’s bamboo forests
Pandas used to be meat-eaters!Daily Mail - 2 hours ago
Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences believe pandas evolved into vegetarians over many years. The most likely undertook a change in habitat, where food types varied.
More than bamboo: ancient pandas had a complex, varied dietZME Science - 6 hours ago
Pandas sure are real animals.