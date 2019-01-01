Is Earth's Magnetic Field Flipping Soon? SPACE.com - 3 hours ago Earth's north magnetic pole is so out of whack that scientists need to update the global magnetic-field model they released only four years ago. Could that be a sign that the magnetic pole will ...

Earth's magnetic field almost disappeared 565 million years ago FOXNews - 5 hours ago If you thought you were having a bad day, think again – the Earth almost lost its magnetic field 565 million years ago. But it may have been saved by a geo-dynamic phenomenon according to ...