Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Is Earth's Magnetic Field Flipping Soon?

SPACE.com - 3 hours ago

Earth's north magnetic pole is so out of whack that scientists need to update the global magnetic-field model they released only four years ago. Could that be a sign that the magnetic pole will ...

Earth's magnetic field almost disappeared 565 million years ago

FOXNews - 5 hours ago

If you thought you were having a bad day, think again – the Earth almost lost its magnetic field 565 million years ago. But it may have been saved by a geo-dynamic phenomenon according to ...

Earth's Magnetic Field Nearly Disappeared 565 Million Years Ago

Livescience - 8 hours ago

Earth’s magnetic field nearly collapsed about 565 million years ago, but the planet’s core froze solid and saved it in the nick of time, a new study suggests.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer