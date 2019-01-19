Astronomers have spotted a small first-of-its-kind object in the Kuiper Belt

Astronomers have spotted a small first-of-its-kind object in the Kuiper BeltMIT Technology Review - 7 hours ago
Missing-link in planet evolution foundPhys.org - Mon 28 Jan 19
For the first time ever, astronomers have detected a 1.3 km radius body at the edge of the solar system. Kilometer-sized bodies like the one discovered have been predicted to exist for more ...Missing-link in planet evolution found, ScienceDaily - Mon 28 Jan 19
Missing link found? Mysterious space rock may provide clues to how planets formFOXNews - 1 hours ago
Described as the "missing link," scientists have discovered an object in deep space they believe may hold the secrets to how planets are formed.
Newfound Distant Space Rock May Be Missing Link of Planet FormationSPACE.com - 9 hours ago
The far outer solar system is teeming with mountain-size space rocks left over from the long-ago planet-formation period, a new study suggests.
Astronomers discover huge body at the edge of our solar systemDaily Mail - Mon 28 Jan 19
Researchers from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan say that there is a mass in the Kuiper Belt at the edge of our solar system which could give clues to how it was created.
Kilometer-sized Kuiper belt object provides missing link in planetary evolutionUPI - Mon 28 Jan 19
Astronomers have for the first time identified a kilometer-sized object at the edge of the solar system.
Missing link in planet evolution foundSpaceDaily - 14 hours ago
Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jan 29, 2019 For the first time ever, astronomers have detected a 1.3 km radius body at the edge of the Solar System. Kilometer sized bodies like the one discovered have ...