Converting Wi-Fi signals to electricity with new 2-D materials

Converting Wi-Fi signals to electricity with new 2-D materialsTechXplore - 15 hours ago
Imagine a world where smartphones, laptops, wearables, and other electronics are powered without batteries. Researchers from MIT and elsewhere have taken a step in that direction, with the first ...Converting Wi-Fi signals to electricity with new 2D materials, ScienceDaily - 14 hours ago
MIT Created 2D Material to Convert Wi-Fi into PowerExtremetech - 8 hours ago
We all know that battery technology has been slow to evolve, and none of the potentially revolutionary next-gen designs have panned out yet. So, why not just skip the battery entirely? The ...
Device can turn Wifi into electricityDaily Mail - 13 hours ago
Massachusetts institute of Technology (MIT) researchers used a super thin and malleable material known as molybdenum disulfide (MoS2), to turn AC waves into DC current.