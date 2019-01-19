Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
The moon’s violent birth may have given Earth the ingredients of life

Newscientist - Wed 23 Jan 19

We think the moon formed when a Mars-sized object crashed into the young Earth. The same object could also have brought the carbon and other elements we need for life

Did a planetary collision make this possible?

Cosmos Magazine - Wed 23 Jan 19

Yes, it formed the Moon and gave Earth its volatile elements, scientists say. Samantha Page reports.

Planetary collision that formed the moon made life possible on Earth

Phys.org - Wed 23 Jan 19

Most of Earth's essential elements for life—including most of the carbon and nitrogen in you—probably came from another planet.

The collision that formed the moon may have delivered the building blocks of life

Popular Science - 3 hours ago

Space Sort of a two-birds-with-one-planet-sized-stone situation. The origin of the moon and the origin of life on Earth might be more tied together than we once thought, according ...

How a two-planet smashup left the Earth with its elements

Ars Technica - 6 hours ago

Lab experiments point to the collision that formed the Moon.

Moon-Forming Smashup May Have Paved the Way for Life on Earth

SPACE.com - 6 hours ago

The long-ago giant impact that led to the formation of Earth's moon also helped make life as we know it possible on our planet, a new study suggests.

Mars-sized planetary impact may have seeded ingredients for life on Earth

ZME Science - 7 hours ago

New insights into how life appeared on Earth -- but also possibly on other planets.

Life on Earth may have come from a collision with ancient planet more than 4 billion years ago

FOXNews - 9 hours ago

A new study suggests that the building blocks for life on Earth came from a galactic collision with another Mars-sized object more than 4 billion years ago.

Collision that helped formed the moon started life on Earth, study suggests

USA today - 9 hours ago

A collision with another planet that helped form the moon may have also aided the start of life on Earth, said a new study published Wednesday. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

Planetary Collision That Formed Moon Left Elements For Life on Earth

Geek.com - 10 hours ago

All life on Earth is probably made possible by a planetary collision that created the Moon more than 4.4 billion years ago. A new study by Rice University petrologists reveals that most of [&#8230;] The ...

Earth Swallowed Another Planet and (Maybe) That's Why Life Exists

SPACE.com - 11 hours ago

A collision with a Mars-like planet could have given Earth the ingredients it needed for life to form.

Life on Earth owes its existence to a planetary collision 4.4 billion years ago that formed the moon

Daily Mail - Wed 23 Jan 19

Researchers from Rice University in Houston, Texas, compiled their evidence from a combination of high-temperature, high-pressure experiments in the lab (stock image).

Planetary collision could have seeded Earth with the ingredients for life

UPI - 9 hours ago

According to a new study, it's possible the building blocks for life on Earth were delivered by a violent planetary collision.

