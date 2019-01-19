The moon’s violent birth may have given Earth the ingredients of life

The moon’s violent birth may have given Earth the ingredients of lifeNewscientist - Wed 23 Jan 19
We think the moon formed when a Mars-sized object crashed into the young Earth. The same object could also have brought the carbon and other elements we need for life
Did a planetary collision make this possible?Cosmos Magazine - Wed 23 Jan 19
Yes, it formed the Moon and gave Earth its volatile elements, scientists say. Samantha Page reports.
Planetary collision that formed the moon made life possible on EarthPhys.org - Wed 23 Jan 19
Most of Earth's essential elements for life—including most of the carbon and nitrogen in you—probably came from another planet.Planetary collision that formed the Moon made life possible on Earth, SpaceDaily - 14 hours ago
Planetary collision that formed the moon made life possible on Earth, ScienceDaily - Wed 23 Jan 19
The collision that formed the moon may have delivered the building blocks of lifePopular Science - 3 hours ago
Space Sort of a two-birds-with-one-planet-sized-stone situation. The origin of the moon and the origin of life on Earth might be more tied together than we once thought, according ...
How a two-planet smashup left the Earth with its elementsArs Technica - 6 hours ago
Lab experiments point to the collision that formed the Moon.
Moon-Forming Smashup May Have Paved the Way for Life on EarthSPACE.com - 6 hours ago
The long-ago giant impact that led to the formation of Earth's moon also helped make life as we know it possible on our planet, a new study suggests.
Mars-sized planetary impact may have seeded ingredients for life on EarthZME Science - 7 hours ago
New insights into how life appeared on Earth -- but also possibly on other planets.
Life on Earth may have come from a collision with ancient planet more than 4 billion years agoFOXNews - 9 hours ago
A new study suggests that the building blocks for life on Earth came from a galactic collision with another Mars-sized object more than 4 billion years ago.
Collision that helped formed the moon started life on Earth, study suggestsUSA today - 9 hours ago
A collision with another planet that helped form the moon may have also aided the start of life on Earth, said a new study published Wednesday.        
Planetary Collision That Formed Moon Left Elements For Life on EarthGeek.com - 10 hours ago
All life on Earth is probably made possible by a planetary collision that created the Moon more than 4.4 billion years ago. A new study by Rice University petrologists reveals that most of […] The ...
Earth Swallowed Another Planet and (Maybe) That's Why Life ExistsSPACE.com - 11 hours ago
A collision with a Mars-like planet could have given Earth the ingredients it needed for life to form.Earth Swallowed Another Planet and (Maybe) That's Why Life Exists, Livescience - Wed 23 Jan 19
Life on Earth owes its existence to a planetary collision 4.4 billion years ago that formed the moonDaily Mail - Wed 23 Jan 19
Researchers from Rice University in Houston, Texas, compiled their evidence from a combination of high-temperature, high-pressure experiments in the lab (stock image).
Planetary collision could have seeded Earth with the ingredients for lifeUPI - 9 hours ago
According to a new study, it's possible the building blocks for life on Earth were delivered by a violent planetary collision.