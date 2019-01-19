Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

Megawave recreated in the lab looks just like Hokusai's Great Wave

Newscientist - 6 hours ago

Researchers have recreated the first recorded rogue wave, a monstrous wall of water that appears without warning, and it looks like Hokusai's Great Wave

Famous freak wave recreated in laboratory mirrors Hokusai's 'Great Wave'

Phys.org - Tue 22 Jan 19

A team of researchers based at the Universities of Oxford and Edinburgh have recreated for the first time the famous Draupner freak wave measured in the North Sea in 1995.

Famous freak wave recreated in laboratory mirrors Hokusai's 'Great Wave', ScienceDaily - 24 hours ago
Famous freak wave recreated in laboratory mirrors Hokusai's 'Great Wave', Eurekalert - Tue 22 Jan 19

Scientists recreate ‘Freak Wave’ in the lab — and it looks like art

ZME Science - 3 hours ago

It looks eerly similar to Hokusai's 'Great Wave' print from the XIXth century.

Famous Japanese 'Freak Wave' Recreated in Lab

Livescience - 3 hours ago

It takes a perfect storm to generate a freak wave, a wall of water so unpredictable and colossal that it can easily destroy and sink ships, a new study finds.

Scientists recreates 'megawaves' for first time in lab - and find they mirror famous painting 

Daily Mail - 21 hours ago

Oxford researchers have managed to recreate a 'freak wave' in the lab for the first time - and found it perfectly mirrors a famous Japanese painting from 1800.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer