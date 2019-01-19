Fossil shark named after 80s video game BBC News - 4 hours ago The shark's teeth resemble alien spaceships from the game, Galaga, according to US scientists.

Ancient 'Galagadon' shark sported teeth shaped like Galaga spaceship - CNET CNET - 29 minutes ago Move over, Megalodon. A tiny terror of a dinosaur shark earns a high score for its weird teeth.

Ancient shark teeth named after SPACESHIPS from an 80s video game Daily Mail - 59 minutes ago Two tons of rock from South Dakota have been in storage since the 1990s when Sue the T-Rex was discovered and analysis of this found the shark remains.

Paleontologists discovered a new species of ancient shark — and it was so, so tiny ZME Science - 1 hours ago "[Its] teeth are the size of a sand grain. Without a microscope you'd just throw them away," says one of its discoverers.

Prehistoric shark with 'spaceship-shaped teeth' discovered alongside the most famous Tyrannosaurus FOXNews - 2 hours ago The remains of a prehistoric shark that lived during the age of dinosaurs 67 million years have been found, to the surprise of scientists and onlookers alike, according to a new study.

Prehistoric Shark Species With ‘Spaceship-Shaped’ Teeth Discovered, Named After Arcade Game Geek.com - 4 hours ago Were a T. Rex and shark neighbors 65 millions years ago? Scientists at Chicago’s Field Museum discovered the remains of a freshwater shark — whose tiny teeth resemble the alien ships ...

A T. rex and a shark as neighbors? Yes, eons ago in South Dakota Reuters - 6 hours ago Scientists conducting a recent painstaking examination of the two tons of rock left over after the fossilized bones of the celebrated Tyrannosaurus rex named Sue were extricated in the 1990s ...