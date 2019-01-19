Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Fossil shark named after 80s video game

The world of the dinosaurs just got a bit more bizarre with a newly discovered species of freshwater shark whose tiny teeth resemble the alien ships from the popular 1980s video game Galaga.

Two tons of rock from South Dakota have been in storage since the 1990s when Sue the T-Rex was discovered and analysis of this found the shark remains.

"[Its] teeth are the size of a sand grain. Without a microscope you'd just throw them away," says one of its discoverers.

The remains of a prehistoric shark that lived during the age of dinosaurs 67 million years have been found, to the surprise of scientists and onlookers alike, according to a new study.

Scientists conducting a recent painstaking examination of the two tons of rock left over after the fossilized bones of the celebrated Tyrannosaurus rex named Sue were extricated in the 1990s ...

Scientists have discovered a new species of fossil shark in the leftover rock excavated with SUE, the world's largest and most complete T. rex. This new shark, named Galagadon for its Galaga ...

