Saturn's spectacular rings are 'very young'BBC News - 4 hours ago
One of the most distinctive features in the Solar System is no more than 100 million years old.
Cassini Reveals the Surprisingly Young Age of Saturn's RingsDiscover Magazine - 5 hours ago
Exploring Saturn's Rings During NASA's Cassini spacecraft’s Grand Finale, the craft dove between the planet and its rings. In doing so, it collected new insights into the ringed planet, including ...
Saturn’s rings formed in a smash-up less than 100 million years agoNewscientist - 5 hours ago
Some of the Cassini spacecraft’s final measurements of Saturn’s gravitational field show that its rings are younger than we thought, and its winds run deeper
Dueling spacecraft look deep into Saturn and JupiterScience Now - 5 hours ago
Saturn hasn't always had ringsPhys.org - 5 hours ago
One of the last acts of NASA's Cassini spacecraft before its death plunge into Saturn's hydrogen and helium atmosphere was to coast between the planet and its rings and let them tug it around, ...Saturn hasn't always had rings!, Daily Mail - 5 hours ago
Saturn hasn't always had rings, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago
Saturn's famous rings are a 'recent' addition to the giant planetUSA today - 59 minutes ago
They're the solar system's most iconic feature, but Saturn's glorious rings haven't always been there, a new study suggests.        
Saturn is ancient, but its rings are only as old as the dinosaursPopular Science - 5 hours ago
Space How the gas giant got its rings. Saturn’s rings are one of the most gorgeous sights to behold in the solar system, but we’ve never quite understood their origin ...
Lord of the rings: Saturn's halo may be relatively recent traitReuters - 5 hours ago
Saturn's rings are one of our solar system's magnificent sights, but may be a relatively recent addition, according to data obtained from NASA's Cassini spacecraft before the robotic explorer's ...
Saturn's Rings May Be Younger Than the DinosaursSPACE.com - 5 hours ago
Saturn has not always had rings — the planet's haloes may date only to the age of dinosaurs, or after it, a new study finds.
Cassini data suggests Saturn's rings are surprisingly youngUPI - 3 hours ago
Saturn's rings are surprisingly young, according to a new survey of the gravity data captured by the Cassini probe during its final flyby.
Saturn's rings are surprisingly youngAstronomy.com - 5 hours ago
The first dinosaurs and mammals appeared long before the planet's stunning rings.