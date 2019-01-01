Robot recreates the walk of a 290-million-year-old creature Phys.org - 2 hours ago How did the earliest land animals move? Scientists have used a nearly 300-million-year old fossil skeleton and preserved ancient footprints to create a moving robot model of prehistoric life.

A four-legged robot hints at how ancient tetrapods walked ScienceNews - 4 hours ago Using fossils, computer simulations and a life-size walking robot, researchers re-created how an early tetrapod may have made tracks.

Robot reveals when tetrapods first walked tall Cosmos Magazine - 5 hours ago Scientists reverse engineer a bot to learn about the first land animals. Nick Carne reports.

Robot version of our distant ancestor hints at how we learned to walk Newscientist - 5 hours ago A robotic version of a four-legged animal that lived 290 million years ago suggests it had an efficient walking style despite spending some of its life in water

Scientists bring giant 290 million-year-old lizard back from the dead Daily Mail - 2 hours ago Researchers from Humboldt University in Berlin, Germany matched a large lizard called Orobates pabsti that lived 290 million years ago to well-preserved footprints.