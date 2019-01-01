Robot recreates the walk of a 290-million-year-old creature

Robot recreates the walk of a 290-million-year-old creaturePhys.org - 2 hours ago
How did the earliest land animals move? Scientists have used a nearly 300-million-year old fossil skeleton and preserved ancient footprints to create a moving robot model of prehistoric life.
A four-legged robot hints at how ancient tetrapods walkedScienceNews - 4 hours ago
Using fossils, computer simulations and a life-size walking robot, researchers re-created how an early tetrapod may have made tracks.
Robot reveals when tetrapods first walked tallCosmos Magazine - 5 hours ago
Scientists reverse engineer a bot to learn about the first land animals. Nick Carne reports.
Robot version of our distant ancestor hints at how we learned to walkNewscientist - 5 hours ago
A robotic version of a four-legged animal that lived 290 million years ago suggests it had an efficient walking style despite spending some of its life in water
Scientists bring giant 290 million-year-old lizard back from the deadDaily Mail - 2 hours ago
Researchers from Humboldt University in Berlin, Germany matched a large lizard called Orobates pabsti that lived 290 million years ago to well-preserved footprints.
A Crocodile-Like Robot Helps Solve a 300-Million-Year MysteryWired Science - 5 hours ago
Researchers use a fossil, fancy computer work, and a complex robot to tease apart how an early land-walking animal moved.