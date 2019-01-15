World's 'loneliest' frog gets a date BBC News - 7 hours ago Scientists find a Juliet for water frog, Romeo, once thought to be the last of his kind in the world.

World's loneliest frog FINALLY gets a date Daily Mail - 2 hours ago The loneliest frog in the world may have found a match after ten years in isolation in an aquarium in Bolivia. Biologists have been searching for the Sehuencas water frog for the past decade.

Romeo the Water Frog Has Finally Found His Juliet — and Their Love Just Might Save His Species Livescience - 4 hours ago For 10 long years he searched for his Juliet — and now he's found her.

Romeo, once the loneliest the frog in the world, finds a mate! ZME Science - 5 hours ago A modern amphibian love story with a happy ending.

Romeo the Frog Finds His Juliet in the Bolivian Wilderness Geek.com - 7 hours ago “My bounty is as boundless as the sea, my love as deep; the more I give to thee, the more I have, for both are infinite.” * It’s been more than a decade since […] The ...