Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

CERN wants to build a particle collider that’s four times bigger than the LHC

MIT Technology Review - 3 hours ago

Fabiola Gianotti wins 2018 Tate Award for International Leadership in Physics, Phys.org (news wire) - Fri 11 Jan 19

CERN lays out vision for next-generation particle collider

Phys.org - 19 hours ago

Scientists behind the world's largest atom smasher have laid out their multibillion-euro vision to build an even bigger one, in hopes of unlocking even more secrets of matter and the universe ...

CERN lays out vision for next-generation particle collider, Daily Mail - 16 hours ago

Cern plans even larger hadron collider for physics search

BBC News - Tue 15 Jan 19

The Future Circular Collider could be Europe's £20bn successor to the existing Large Hadron Collider.

How to build a 3-D-printed particle trap with free CERN schematics

Phys.org - Thu 10 Jan 19

CERN is synonymous with accelerators, designed to boost particles to close to the speed of light. But what if you want to slow down a particle and hold it in place while you study it? Particle ...

CERN Teases Larger, More Powerful Particle Collider

Geek.com - 2 hours ago

While the world&#8217;s largest, most powerful particle collider remains closed for spring cleaning, scientists are turning their attention to a new toy. The European Organization for Nuclear ...

CERN announces plans for the world's largest particle accelerator to explore antimatter and dark matter

Techspot - 3 hours ago

CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, has released a proposal to build the biggest and most powerful particle accelerator in the world. The collider they currently have, the ...

CERN’s plan for 100-km collider makes the LHC look like a hula hoop

TechCrunch - 13 hours ago

The Large Hadron Collider has produced a great deal of incredible science, most famously the Higgs Boson — but physicists at CERN, the international organization behind the LHC, are already ...

CERN wants to build the biggest, baddest particle collider ever

The Verge - 17 hours ago

Today, the research center that brought us Nobel Prize-winning news of incomprehensibly tiny particles announced its plans to get a whole lot bigger. The European Organization ...

CERN reveal details of proposed 100km-diameter successor to LHC

The Engineer - 2 hours ago

Future Circular Collider is planned to be 10 times more powerful than current device The search for new particle physics may entail building a successor to the Large Hadron Collider consisting ...

Large Hadron Collider not large enough, say scientists

Techradar - 5 hours ago

CERN has revealed plans for a 100km particle accelerator four times the size of the current Large Hadron Collider.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer