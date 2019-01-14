CBS All Access confirms Star Trek: Discovery spinoff with Michelle Yeoh Arstechnica - 8 hours ago New series will focus on Captain Georgiou's adventures with Starfleet's Section 31.

Michelle Yeoh is officially getting her own Star Trek show on CBS All Access The Verge - 10 hours ago CBS All Access announced today its plans to add another Star Trek series to its lineup, with Michelle Yeoh set to star in the leading role as Captain Philippa Georgiou. Today’s ...

A new 'Star Trek' spinoff is in the works starring Michelle Yeoh Engadget - 10 hours ago The rumors were true: Michelle Yeoh is getting her own Star Trek spinoff show. CBS All Access has confirmed that Yeoh will star in a new streaming series that elaborates on her character ...

Michelle Yeoh (and Section 31) Are Getting a 'Star Trek' Spin-Off! SPACE.com - 11 hours ago The Mirrorverse gets even weirder.