Nissan IMs Concept is a self-driven Detroit moonshot - Roadshow CNET Cutting Edge - 5 hours ago Traditional Japanese aesthetics and a James Bond vibe are folded into this futuristic electric EV codenamed "Moonraker." Nissan IMs Concept is a self-driven Detroit moonshot - Roadshow, CNET - 6 hours ago



Nissan's IMs concept sedan EV includes a 'Premier' rear seat Engadget - 6 hours ago While Nissan already sells a relatively popular electric vehicle, the Leaf, it's still imagining concepts that wrap more appealing shells around a zero-emission drivetrain. Enter ...