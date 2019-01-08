IBM has just unveiled this cool-looking quantum computer—but will hide it in the cloud

CES 2019: IBM's hourly weather reports will cover entire Earth BBC Technology - 7 hours ago Technology giant IBM's supercomputers power the new forecasting system that covers the entire planet.

CES 2019: IBM unveils system for more accurate weather forecasting - CNET CNET - 9 hours ago IBM says the system is poised to help airlines minimize disruption and assist farmers with better preparing for weather changes.

IBM unveils its first commercial quantum computer TechCrunch - 11 hours ago At CES, IBM today announced its first commercial quantum computer for use outside of the lab. The 20-qubit system combines the quantum and classical computing parts it takes to use a machine ...

IBM’s new quantum computer is a symbol, not a breakthrough The Verge - 15 hours ago In the grueling race to build a practical quantum computer, tech companies are keeping their spirits up by loudly cheering every milestone — no matter how small. One of the most ...

Global Weather Forecasts Could Soon Get Much Better, According to IBM Livescience - 16 hours ago Global weather forecasts are getting a big technology upgrade, thanks to a new project from IBM and The Weather Company.

CES 2019: IBM aims to boost weather forecasts and food safety, settle debates USA today - 19 hours ago IBM CEO Ginni Rometty says the its technology can help predict the weather, keep food safe and use artificial intelligence to take pro-con positions.