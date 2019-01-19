Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
TESS discovers its third new planet, with longest orbit yet

Phys.org - 7 hours ago

NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, TESS, has discovered a third small planet outside our solar system, scientists announced this week at the annual American Astronomical Society meeting ...

TESS discovers its third new planet, with longest orbit yet, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago

NASA's planet finder discovers weird new world and 6 six exploding stars - CNET

CNET - 5 hours ago

TESS takes a closer look at our cosmic backyard and finds an unusual, cool exoplanet.

Weird 'Sub-Neptune' Exoplanet Discovered by NASA Space Telescope

SPACE.com - 5 hours ago

NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has discovered a 'sub-Neptune' planet orbiting the star HD 21749, which lies about 53 light-years from Earth.

NASA’s new planet-hunting spacecraft TESS has found its third distant world

The Verge - 7 hours ago

NASA’s newest planet-hunting spacecraft has already spied and confirmed a third world outside our Solar System — just three months into the vehicle’s science operations. This ...

