Hubble takes gigantic image of the Triangulum GalaxyPhys.org - Mon 7 Jan 19
The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured the most detailed image yet of a close neighbour of the Milky Way—the Triangulum Galaxy, a spiral galaxy located at a distance of only three ...Hubble takes gigantic image of the Triangulum Galaxy, SpaceDaily - 16 hours ago
Hubble takes gigantic image of the Triangulum Galaxy, ScienceDaily - Mon 7 Jan 19
Hubble takes gigantic image of the Triangulum Galaxy, Eurekalert - Mon 7 Jan 19
Wild Hubble Triangulum Galaxy image is telescope's second largest ever - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 5 hours ago
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope goes big for a star-studded view of a neighboring galaxy.
Hubble space telescope captures amazing galaxy imageFOXNews - 12 hours ago
The Hubble Space Telescope has snapped an amazing image of the Triangulum Galaxy, which is 3 million light years from our own Milky Way Galaxy. The image is comprised of 665 million pixels ...
Hubble Space Telescope Captures Awesome View of Neighboring GalaxyGeek.com - 13 hours ago
The Hubble Space Telescope has done it again. NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) on Monday released the most detailed image of our close neighbor, the Triangulum Galaxy—located a mere ...
Hubble capture 655 MILLION pixel image of a nearby galaxy showing its 40 billion starsDaily Mail - Mon 7 Jan 19
The unprecedentedly detailed portrait of Triangulum is composed of 54 Hubble fields of view stitched together, revealing nearly 25 million individually resolved stars.
NASA Hubble telescope snaps bonkers view of Triangulum Galaxy - CNETCNET - Mon 7 Jan 19
It's the second-largest image ever released by Hubble.