Hubble takes gigantic image of the Triangulum Galaxy

Phys.org - Mon 7 Jan 19

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured the most detailed image yet of a close neighbour of the Milky Way—the Triangulum Galaxy, a spiral galaxy located at a distance of only three ...

