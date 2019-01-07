CES 2019: I took a ride in Disney's virtual reality concept car

CES 2019: I took a ride in Disney's virtual reality concept carUSA today - 11 hours ago
It's not coming out anytime soon, but don a headset and let someone do the driving and ride off into outer space in the backseat.        
Audi spins out Holoride to put VR in every carTechCrunch - 11 hours ago
Audi has spun out a new company called Holoride that aims to bring a VR experience to the backseat of every car, no matter if it’s a Ford, Mercedes or Chrysler Pacifica minivan. Holoride ...
Audi, Disney bring VR games and movies into your car at CES 2019 - RoadshowCNET Cutting Edge - 12 hours ago
It's like Ready Player One -- but in the back of your Audi.
Audi puts VR in the backseatEngadget - 12 hours ago
The passenger seat of the car has gotten a bit more entertaining thanks to smartphones, tablets and video screens. But companies still think we can do more in our cars especially ...
Audi and Disney want to spice up your Uber ride with VRThe Verge - 12 hours ago
Blasting bad guys from the back seat of an E-Tron Continue reading…
I used VR in a car going 90mph and didn’t get sickTechCrunch - 12 hours ago
VR headsets make me queasy. I’m not alone. It’s a common complaint about virtual reality content but this startup might have solved the problem in the most unlikely way. Holoride wants people ...