A cosmic collision may be coming for our galaxy sooner than we thought Newscientist - 6 hours ago The nearby Large Magellanic Cloud may be on a collision course with the Milky Way - and it could make our galaxy less strange when they smash in 2 billion years

Cosmic collision billions of years off could fling Earth out of Milky Way - CNET CNET - 6 hours ago Our galaxy may be headed for a crash that could create space fireworks and exile our whole solar system. Fortunately, we have a little time to prepare.

Galaxy collision could send solar system flying SpaceDaily - 4 hours ago Durham UK (SPX) Jan 04, 2019 A nearby galaxy is hurtling towards the Milky Way on a collision course that could fling our solar system into interstellar space. New research led by astrophysicists ...