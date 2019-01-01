Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

A cosmic collision may be coming for our galaxy sooner than we thought

Newscientist - 6 hours ago

The nearby Large Magellanic Cloud may be on a collision course with the Milky Way - and it could make our galaxy less strange when they smash in 2 billion years

Cosmic collision billions of years off could fling Earth out of Milky Way - CNET

CNET - 6 hours ago

Our galaxy may be headed for a crash that could create space fireworks and exile our whole solar system. Fortunately, we have a little time to prepare.

Galaxy collision could send solar system flying

SpaceDaily - 4 hours ago

Durham UK (SPX) Jan 04, 2019 A nearby galaxy is hurtling towards the Milky Way on a collision course that could fling our solar system into interstellar space. New research led by astrophysicists ...

Catastrophic galactic collision could send Solar System flying into space

Eurekalert - 6 hours ago

A nearby galaxy is hurtling towards the Milky Way on a collision course that could fling our Solar System into interstellar space.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer