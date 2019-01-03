Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Quandrantis meteor shower: When is the display and where in the US can you see it?

The Independent - 4 hours ago

The best time to watch the meteor shower will be Thursday night into Friday morning

Are You Ready to Watch 2019’s First Meteor Shower?

Geek.com - 2 hours ago

Cancel your evening plans: The Quadrantids, 2019&#8217;s first meteor shower, is expected to illuminate the sky on Thursday night. From late night January 3 to early morning January 4, the Quadrantids ...

Quadrantid meteor shower set to streak across the sky tonight - CNET

CNET - 4 hours ago

Bundle up and go catch a falling star.

Bountiful Quadrantid Meteor Shower of 2019 Hits North America at Wrong Time

SPACE.com - Wed 2 Jan 19

The Quadrantid display is one of just a few meteor showers that can bring more than 100 meteors per hour, but this year's Quadrantids are at the wrong time for North Americans to benefit from ...

Poor timing to diminish intensity of Quadrantid meteor shower in U.S.

UPI - 2 hours ago

For viewers in the North America, the Quadrantids will peak at the wrong time relative to Earth's rotation.

How to watch the Quadrantid meteor shower tonight

Fastcompany Tech - 12 hours ago

The first meteor shower of 2019 happens tonight. Here&#x2019;s how to know if you&#x2019;ll be able to watch it. We&#x2019;re not even a week into 2019 and already a celestial show is in our ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer