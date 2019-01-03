Quandrantis meteor shower: When is the display and where in the US can you see it?The Independent - 4 hours ago
The best time to watch the meteor shower will be Thursday night into Friday morning
Are You Ready to Watch 2019’s First Meteor Shower?Geek.com - 2 hours ago
Cancel your evening plans: The Quadrantids, 2019’s first meteor shower, is expected to illuminate the sky on Thursday night. From late night January 3 to early morning January 4, the Quadrantids ...
Quadrantid meteor shower set to streak across the sky tonight - CNETCNET - 4 hours ago
Bundle up and go catch a falling star.
Bountiful Quadrantid Meteor Shower of 2019 Hits North America at Wrong TimeSPACE.com - Wed 2 Jan 19
The Quadrantid display is one of just a few meteor showers that can bring more than 100 meteors per hour, but this year's Quadrantids are at the wrong time for North Americans to benefit from ...
Poor timing to diminish intensity of Quadrantid meteor shower in U.S.UPI - 2 hours ago
For viewers in the North America, the Quadrantids will peak at the wrong time relative to Earth's rotation.
How to watch the Quadrantid meteor shower tonightFastcompany Tech - 12 hours ago
The first meteor shower of 2019 happens tonight. Here’s how to know if you’ll be able to watch it. We’re not even a week into 2019 and already a celestial show is in our ...